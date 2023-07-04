Macon man acquitted on all charges for 2020 robbery at local store

He spent more than 7 months in jail and is now having trouble getting a job as a security guard.

MACON, Ga. — A Macon man was arrested and charged with helping rob a store on Anthony Road in December 2020.

Last week, Ronnie Chatfield was acquitted by a Bibb County jury on all charges.

Chatfield said on Friday that he spent more than 7 months in jail after being charged. He said the case has kept him from getting work as a security guard.

Bibb County Court records confirm that the jury found him not guilty on both charges related to robbery at the First Dani Store at 1286 Anthony Road.