Macon man acquitted on all charges for 2020 robbery at local store

MACON, Ga. — A Macon man was arrested and charged with helping rob a store on Anthony Road in December 2020.
Last week, Ronnie Chatfield was acquitted by a Bibb County jury on all charges.
Chatfield said on Friday that he spent more than 7 months in jail after being charged. He said the case has kept him from getting work as a security guard.
Bibb County Court records confirm that the jury found him not guilty on both charges related to robbery at the First Dani Store at 1286 Anthony Road.
13WMAZ has reached out to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and the Macon District Attorney’s Office for comment but neither has responded so far.