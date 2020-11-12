Macon man, woman, teen arrested in armed robbery of Anthony Road store

The man, woman and teen are all charged with armed robbery.

MACON, Ga. — Three people are facing charges in a Tuesday afternoon armed robbery of a Macon store.

According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the armed robbery happened at the First Dani Store at 1286 Anthony Road.

Investigators identified three suspects: a nightshift clerk, 30-year-old Victoria Jenkins, a security guard, 30-year-old Ronnie Chatfield and a 13-year-old boy.

Chatfield and Jenkins worked together when the robbery happened, but they were off-duty.

The release says Chatfield is a security guard and the teen is related to him.

Deputies say Jenkins went inside and propped open the security doors that lead to the cash registers.

That's when the teen went inside, robbed the store with a gun, and then ran away with cash, the release says.

Chatfield was parked near the store. The teen got inside and they drove off.

When investigators issued warrants after later identifying the trio.

The teen turned himself in and was taken to the RYDC. He is a charged with armed robbery.

Chatfield and Jenkins were arrested on armed robbery warrants and taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center where they are being held without bond.

Jenkins also has a hold for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for an unrelated charge.