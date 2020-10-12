Dawson County teacher charged with child sex crimes

Ryan Dennis Coker, 38, is charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of children and unlawful eavesdropping.

DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — A 38-year-old Dawson County teacher has been charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation, according to Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson.

Johnson said that Dawson County High School business teacher Ryan Dennis Coker allegedly was in possession of photographs depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and is accused of "observing, photographing or recording" the activities of an individual in a private place without the victim's consent.

According to Johnson, an investigation was started earlier this week after a minor came forward to authorities as an alleged victim.

Deputies arrested Coker on Tuesday, Johnson said. He was charged with six counts of felony sexual exploitation of children and unlawful eavesdropping.

Coker is being held at the Dawson County Detention Center without bail.

The Dawson County School System released a statement after Coker's arrest saying that they are cooperating fully with the investigation. Coker resigned from the school system on Tuesday.