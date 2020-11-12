MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after an armed robbery at the Dollar General store located at 4471 Jeffersonville Road Thursday evening.
According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 5:30 p.m., a man came into the store with a gun and demanded cash from the register. After getting an unknown amount of money, he ran away.
No one was hurt.
The release says the suspect was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket and pants, a Batman beanie cap, and a black mask covering his face.
This Dollar General store was also robbed on December 4.
If you have any information on this case, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.