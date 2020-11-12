x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

Local News

Bibb deputies investigate armed robbery of Jeffersonville Road Dollar General store

This Dollar General store was also robbed on December 4.
Credit: BSO

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after an armed robbery at the Dollar General store located at 4471 Jeffersonville Road Thursday evening.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 5:30 p.m., a man came into the store with a gun and demanded cash from the register. After getting an unknown amount of money, he ran away.

Credit: BSO

No one was hurt.

The release says the suspect was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket and pants, a Batman beanie cap, and a black mask covering his face.

Credit: BSO

This Dollar General store was also robbed on December 4.

If you have any information on this case, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME. 

Related Articles