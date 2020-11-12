This Dollar General store was also robbed on December 4.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after an armed robbery at the Dollar General store located at 4471 Jeffersonville Road Thursday evening.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 5:30 p.m., a man came into the store with a gun and demanded cash from the register. After getting an unknown amount of money, he ran away.

No one was hurt.

The release says the suspect was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket and pants, a Batman beanie cap, and a black mask covering his face.

This Dollar General store was also robbed on December 4.