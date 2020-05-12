Bibb sheriff's office investigating armed robbery of Family Dollar on Pio Nono Avenue

The sheriff's office is trying to locate the man who robbed the Family Dollar.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened Saturday morning at the Family Dollar on Pio Nono Avenue in Macon.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, a man entered the store holding a gun and demanded money from the clerk.

The man got the money and ran out of the store located at 800 Pio Nono Avenue.

No one was injured during the robbery.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. The suspect is described as being late teens early twenties, wearing a black hoodie and white jeans with rips in them, with a mask covering his face.