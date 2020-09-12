x
Bibb deputies investigating armed robbery of Anthony Road store

Just after 3 p.m., a man with a gun came into the First Dani Store located at 1286 Anthony Road and demanded money from the clerk.
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after an armed robbery at a Macon store Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 3 p.m., a man with a gun came into the First Dani Store located at 1286 Anthony Road and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an unknown amount of cash, he ran away.

No one was hurt.

If you have any information on this case, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

