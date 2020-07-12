x
Macon Circle K robbed at gunpoint

A man threw a brick through the glass of the convenience store's locked door, ran inside, and demanded cash.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are looking for a man in the latest armed robbery in Macon.

This one happened at the Circle K convenience store on Gray Highway around 12:30 a.m.

A news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a man threw a brick through the glass of the convenience store's locked door.

That's when he went inside, pulled out a gun, and demanded money.

After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, he ran away. 

It's part of a string of armed robberies at dollar stores, gas stations, and other businesses around Macon during the past few weeks. 

    

