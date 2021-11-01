Macon man dies after Halloween shooting in East Knoxville, Tennessee

Police have not yet said why the victim was in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Police in Knoxville, Tennessee, are investigating after a Central Georgia man was killed in a shooting on Halloween.

According to a news release from the Knoxville Police Department, it happened around 6:30 p.m. at a home in the 4100-block of Catalpa Avenue.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound and he was taken to the UT Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police identified the victim as 26-year-old J’Michael Dossett, of Macon, Georgia.

The fatal shooting is still under investigation and no one has been arrested in the case yet.

13WMAZ asked what led up to the shooting and if investigators know why Dossett was in Knoxville. They said additional information will be released as its available.