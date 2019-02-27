MACON, Ga. — A Houston County man is in the Bibb jail after an incident at a downtown Macon bar involving fake money and drugs.

According to the Bibb Sheriff’s Office, deputies took a call around 1 a.m. Wednesday about a man trying to use counterfeit $100 bills at the Hummingbird on Cherry Street.

When deputies arrived at the bar, they were told the man left after being confronted about the fake money, but a bartender gave them the suspect’s name and a description.

Deputies found the suspect, 20-year-old Garrett Thomson, of Centerville, on the next street over at BJ Billiard’s.

The sheriff’s office says they found three more fake $100 bills, three bags of cocaine, a fake S.C. ID and a blunt on him.

Thomson was taken to the Bibb jail where he’s charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, marijuana possession, forgery and fraudulent identification. He’s being held on a $14,000 bond.