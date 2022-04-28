Man arrested in Florida after sharing child sex abuse photos in Fayette County, GBI says

The GBI was tipped off about the 30-year-old's online activity after his move to Orlando, investigators said.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are transporting a man from Florida to Georgia after an investigation said the 30-year-old man distributed online content involving child sex abuse while living in Fayette County.

Investigators with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tipped off Georgia authorities about the man's questionable online activity, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. He possessed images depicting child sex abuse and distributed the material, authorities said.

As the cyber tips were reported, GBI learned the suspect had since moved to Orlando. Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials helped investigate the case and execute arrest warrants on behalf of Georgia authorities, the GBI said.

The man is now facing three counts of possession of child sex abuse material and three counts of distribution of child sex abuse material, GBI said. He is currently in custody in Orlando but will be transferred to Georgia to answer for his charges.

GBI said this investigation is part of the ongoing effort of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, an initiative by the U.S. Department of Justice started to help combat predators preying on children via the internet.

Anyone with information about other child exploitation cases is asked to contact the GBI's Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or online at the GBI's dedicated tip website.

