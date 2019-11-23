MACON, Ga. — Bibb County investigators say someone shot a man and then left him outside a Macon motel.

Just after midnight Saturday morning, they got a report of a man found shot in the stomach outside the lobby doors at the Baymont Inn & Suites. That's at 3680 Riverside Drive.

According to a news release, the 29-year-old man refused to answer questions. Investigators are not sure where the man was actually shot.

He is listed in stable condition at the Medical Center Navicent Health.

Anyone with information on the case can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

