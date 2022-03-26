GBI investigating after man shot, killed in shooting involving Canton Police

Here's what we know.

CANTON, Ga. — A man was shot and killed during a shooting involving Canton Police overnight on Parkbrook Way.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now looking into the incident, which is standard procedure for shooting incidents involving law enforcement.

A spokesperson with the GBI said the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. early Saturday. A woman called 911 dispatchers about a man with a gun.

When officers responded to the "unknown trouble call," a woman told them the man was inside one of the rooms with the weapon, the GBI said. According to the agency, police heard gunfire while they were approaching the room. One officer fired his gun, striking the man, but the GBI said preliminary evidence suggests one of the gunshot wounds on the man appears to be self-inflicted.

Canton Police said the man was killed but no officers were injured. The man's body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.