x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Milledgeville police investigating armed robbery at Vinson Highway Amoco

The post says investigators and K-9 units are currently searching for the suspect.
Credit: MILLEDGEVILLE POLICE

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Milledgeville police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Amoco Stop N Shop store located at 1200 Vinson Highway Wednesday night.

According to a Facebook post from the Milledgeville Police Department, officers got the call just after 8 p.m. about a robbery. When they made it to the scene, store personnel said a man with a gun came into the store and demanded money from the register. Afterward, he ran away. 

The post says investigators and K-9 units are currently searching for the suspect.

This case is still under investigation. 