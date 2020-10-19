Family of 8-year-old killed near Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks died intends to sue city, demands $17 million

The attorneys allege numerous claims that the city failed to keep the area where Brooks was killed clear and safe.

ATLANTA — Attorneys for the parents of Secoriea Turner will address the media today to discuss details of the notice of intent to sue the city of Atlanta that has been submitted to Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and others within the city.

Turner was the 8-year-old girl who was shot and killed in on July 4 by alleged armed protesters at the Wendy's on University Avenue where Rayshard Brooks was killed.

The attorneys allege numerous claims that the city failed to keep the area where Brooks was killed clear and safe.

"Mayor Bottoms and City officials turned a blind eye and failed to protect the safety of the public," the notice states.

The family is seeking $12 million in damages from the city of Atlanta for the death of Tuner.

Atlanta Police said the car that Turner was riding in with her mother and an adult friend had tried to enter a parking lot on Pryor Road on July 4 when they were confronted by a group of armed people who had blocked the entrance.

During the confrontation, someone in the group opened fire, hitting the car multiple times and hitting Secoreia. The driver immediately drove to Atlanta Medical Center for help for the little girl, but she died at the hospital.

"Mayor Bottoms, Councilmember (Joyce) Sheperd, Chief (Rodney) Bryant, and City officials negligently performed their ministerial duties relating to the protection of the public’s health and safety, by omitting to act and clear the area of the barricade and the violent armed civilians that surrounded it," the notice says.

It continues and says that they all knew that the area was dangerous and that a presence was needed.

"The City and Mayor Bottoms were put on notice of the need for their presence in the area. Actual notice of a hazardous condition gives rise to a ministerial duty on the part of an individual charged with the responsibility to respond to such a condition."