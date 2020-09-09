A family is mourning the death of a 22-year-old killed in Minnesota

WEST ST PAUL, Minn — Family photos show 22-year old Lauren Koffi-n'guessan holding her 15-month-old son.

"She loved the baby, dearly," says Thelma Slater. “He was just learning to walk."

Lauren's father, Bradley Slater, stands next to Lauren’s great- grandmother, Thelma, at his home.

“She was a very exuberant girl, loved to play fast pitched softball,” said the victim's father, Bradley Slater. "She was very proficient at it, she excelled at it."

Nearly one week after police say Lauren was shot and killed in the parking lot of her West St. Paul apartment complex.

"I had actually talked to Lauren just before it happened, I was the last one to talk to her. I talked to her around nine that night and the police officer came to my door 3:30 in the morning," said Slater.

West St. Paul police say they first responded to reports of a domestic disturbance around 9:30 p.m. Friday. According to a criminal complaint, witnesses say they heard an argument between Lauren and a man identified as 21-year old Stephen Buford - now charged in connection with Lauren's death.

Officers say they later heard a gunshot and found Lauren, who had been shot in the head.

According to the complaint, the suspect threw Lauren's 15-month old son at another woman in the parking lot, while attempting to carjack her with the woman's two children inside the car.

Family members say Lauren and the suspect were dating.

“I never thought in my wildest dreams,” said Slater. “I know they were arguing the night before but I just told her to ask him to leave."

While loved ones say Lauren's son is safe with family, they're hoping for justice.

“She gave her life for her son, and that's what I want everyone to know,” Slater said. “She was a good person."

According to a criminal complaint, the suspect is charged with one count of second degree murder, attempted aggravated robbery, and possession of a firearm. He’s due back in court on September 22nd.