Hog farmer sentenced to life in corn rake killing of wife

Todd Mullis, 44, is sentenced to life in prison without parole. His sentencing hearing was postponed four times because of restrictions related to COVID-19.

An eastern Iowa hog farmer has been sentenced to life in prison in the death of his wife, who was impaled in the back with a corn rake.

Iowa District Court Judge Thomas Bitter issued the required sentence of life without parole Friday for 44-year-old Todd M. Mullis. He was convicted in September 2019 in the death of his wife, 39-year-old Amy Mullis, on the couple’s farm near Earlville.

Mullis has maintained his innocence. Prosecutors say Mullis was furious that his wife was having an affair and feared he’d lose their farm if she divorced him.