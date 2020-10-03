MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies need your help finding and identifying two people who broke into a motor scooter dealership in Macon and tried to steal two dirt bikes early Tuesday morning.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, two people broke into Allstar Scooters at 4070 Pionono Avenue around 2:15 a.m.

The release says both of the people deputies are looking for are male.

It was reported that they broke into the Allstar Scooters and tried to steal two mini dirt bikes, then ran away.

Anyone with information about the case can call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500 and ask to leave a message for the on-call property investigator.

BCSO

MORE RELATED HEADLINES

Coroner: Baby found burned to death in Macon

Houston County wreck on I-75 north leaves mom, son dead

Macon man arrested for allegedly sexually exploiting girl for 2 years

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.