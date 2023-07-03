DA: Video released of Bibb murder suspect's alleged kidnapping after no-show in court

MACON, Ga. — The District Attorney's Office has released a video of the alleged kidnapping of a Bibb County murder suspect who didn't show up in court on Monday.
Christian Williams was arrested two years ago and charged with killing Gregory Watkins in a convenience store.
Watkins was a no-show for a hearing Monday morning after he was released on bond in January, DA Anita Howard said.
They say someone sent a 16-second video to his lawyer that seems to show two people dragging him out of his yard.
His lawyer turned a video of the alleged kidnapping over to authorities, and a judge issued a warrant for his arrest.
Howard says they're investigating whether the video is real or if Williams is on the run.
Either way, she says, he is dangerous.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Christian Demond Williams are asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or call the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.