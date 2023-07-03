DA: Video released of Bibb murder suspect's alleged kidnapping after no-show in court

Christian Williams was arrested two years ago and charged with killing Gregory Watkins in a convenience store.

MACON, Ga. — The District Attorney's Office has released a video of the alleged kidnapping of a Bibb County murder suspect who didn't show up in court on Monday.

Christian Williams was arrested two years ago and charged with killing Gregory Watkins in a convenience store.

Watkins was a no-show for a hearing Monday morning after he was released on bond in January, DA Anita Howard said.

They say someone sent a 16-second video to his lawyer that seems to show two people dragging him out of his yard.

His lawyer turned a video of the alleged kidnapping over to authorities, and a judge issued a warrant for his arrest.

Howard says they're investigating whether the video is real or if Williams is on the run.

Either way, she says, he is dangerous.