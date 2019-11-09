WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday for attempting to kill his girlfriend.

According to a release from the Houston County District Attorney’s Office, 41-year-old Kevin Dale Keys was sentenced to 30 years, 20 of those in prison, for attempting to murder his girlfriend, Lakeita Lowe.

Keys pleaded guilty to the charge back in July.

The District Attorney's Office says on Easter in 2018 Keys walked up behind Lowe while she was cooking a Sunday meal and shot her in the back of her head. The bullet went in through the base of her skull and out through her right cheek.

The release says Lowe’s four children were in the house when it happened, and the kids saw Keys leave the house in his car afterwards.

Law enforcement arrested Keys later that day during a traffic stop in Hall County.

The release says Lowe was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health and treated for her injures.

