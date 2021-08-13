Warner Robins police say 13-year-old in custody after woman found shot to death

Officers were able to find the suspect in the 300 block of Old Perry Road.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a home on the 500 block of Adirondac Way Friday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department, officers got the call from the possible suspect about shots fired just before 1:30 p.m. Officers were able to find the suspect in the 300 block of Old Perry Road.

When they made it to the scene at Adirondac Way, officers found a woman shot dead in the home. There is no information on the victim, and the suspect, a 13-year-old boy, is in custody. The release says the victim and the teen are related.