Warner Robins teen shot and killed on July 4

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A teen was shot and killed on July 4 near North Houston Road, according to the Warner Robins Police Department. 19-year-old Ormand Humphrey was found face down in front of 200 Stevens Street near the intersection of Sherry Drive just before 11 p.m.

He was taken to the Houston Medical Center and later pronounced dead.



A person or persons shot Humphrey from a vehicle while he was walking on Stevens Street, according to the release from the Warner Robins Police Department.



The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact Detective Riley Sims at (478) 293-1046 or Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at (478) 742-2330.