WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins woman is in jail after being accused of helping minors commit crimes.

A Warner Robins Police Department news release says it happened while the criminal investigations division was searching a homes in the 100 block of Kirkwood Circle.

Detectives are investigating juveniles who were arrested for several crimes in the neighborhood and found a stolen pistol from a 2018 burglary, a stolen pistol from a 2019 burglary and prescription pills stolen during a 2018 burglary.

A 12-year-old and 15-year old were arrested. The 12-year-old is charged with burglary, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by persons under 18. The 15-year-old is charged with possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by persons under 18.

Tracy Johnson, 35, was charged with six counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamines, & theft by receiving stolen property.

The case is still under investigation and additional charges are possible.