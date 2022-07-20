Mayor Parham-Copelan says they want to work on a plan to address gang violence and crime in the city. Hank Griffeth, City Manager says this is the plan so far.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The City of Milledgeville had a news conference Wednesday addressing the latest wave of shootings. Mayor Mary Parham-Copelan says she and other city leaders want to discuss solutions for their gang-violence problem.

13WMAZ’s reporter Jessica Cha went to the meeting to hear what they had to say.

"We're here to protect you, we're here to help you,” says Mayor Parham-Copelan.

She says she hopes Wednesday's meeting brings some peace of mind to her community and people know they're working to find solutions. She says last weekend's shooting left five people injured.

"It's just an incident that happened, a random incident -- I guess. Unfortunately, it was too many people when it did happen,” she says.

Parham-Copelan says Milledgeville is a college town that is relatively safe. She says the police are working day and night to patrol the city.

"It's a gang problem,” Police Chief Dray Swicord says.

Swicord explains that gangs are a problem everywhere. He explains that his officers work to create good relationships with their community. However, there are some things they can't control.

"Basically, the bottom line for all these shootings is territorial rights on what gang wants what."

Parham-Copelan says they want to work on a plan to address gang violence and crime in the city. Hank Griffeth, City Manager, says this is the plan so far.

"Waiting on a proposal from the Carl Vinson Student Government for a strategic plan for our community. The strategic plan was not done because of the crime piece, it was done because we need a strategic plan for our community,” he says. "However, we anticipate that that strategic plan will include some crime initiative work.”

"They make me scared and I really hope that the government officials can do something to keep people safe in the future,” says Anna Mitchell, an incoming freshman at Georgia College.

She said she knows about the city's gang issue and thinks one solution could help.

“Hiring more police officers. Maybe putting more cameras out so you can see who's doing what. I think a curfew is great. Anything to keep the people safe,” Mitchell.

Parham-Copelan says some plans should be ready in the next couple weeks. She also says one possible solution is a curfew ordinance for the city's youths.