MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a shooting that happened outside of a home on the 4300 block of Pinedale Drive in west Macon just before 9:30 p.m.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, two men, a 23-year-old and a 22-year-old, were outside when someone drove by and fired multiple shots, hitting both several times.

The 23-year-old victim was alert and talking on the scene.

The 22-year-old left the scene before deputies arrived, and ended up at the Medical Center, Navicent Health where he is listed in stable condition.

No one else was hurt.

If you have any information on this case, you can contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

