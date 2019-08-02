MACON, Ga. — A daiquiri bar will open next month in downtown Macon.

Daiquiris and more will open in the building that was formerly known as the Mexican restaurant, El Camino.

Kenya Jackson, who co-owns the bar with her husband, Jeremy Jackson, says they came to the Central Georgia area from Louisiana.

"Daiquiris are huge in Louisiana," she said.

Jackson added that she and her husband saw the lack of a daiquiri bar in the area, which led to their decision to open Daiquiris & More.

She says it will be perfect for folks who want to enjoy a low-key night out. "We have table games, the large Jenga game, a large deck of cards and dominoes and such," she said.

The bar has a variety of frozen beverages on the menu including eight different slushy flavors, mixed drinks, alcohol-infused fruit, jell-o shots and gummy bears.

"We have strawberry, blue Hawaiian, piña colada, we have mango, we have lemonade, we also have hurricane, which is kind of a mixture drink and we also have peach," she said.

Daiquiris & More will be open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., on Thursdays from 4 p.m. to midnight, on Fridays from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. and on Saturdays from 2 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The bar is located at 378 2nd Street next to the Hargray Capitol Theatre. If you would like to know more, click here to visit its Facebook page.

Erica Bowdre