Angelina Jolie reveals her daughter Zahara will attend Atlanta's Spelman College

ATLANTA — Angelina Jolie took to Instagram Sunday to announce that her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt will attend Spelman College in Atlanta.
The actress expressed her excitement on her Instagram. She posted a photo of the 17-year-old with the caption "Zahara with her Spelman sisters!"
"Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl. #spelman #spelmancollege #spelmansisters #HBCU," Jolie wrote.
Back in March, Spelman College received a $2.3 million federal grant to upgrade the university's technology systems. It's also part of a historic collaboration between 20 participating HBCUs in the U.S. – the HBCU Transformation Project, a first-of-its-kind project.
Spelman students head back to the classroom for their first day on Wednesday, Aug. 17.