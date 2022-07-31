Angelina Jolie reveals her daughter Zahara will attend Atlanta's Spelman College

"Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl," Jolie wrote.

ATLANTA — Angelina Jolie took to Instagram Sunday to announce that her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt will attend Spelman College in Atlanta.

The actress expressed her excitement on her Instagram. She posted a photo of the 17-year-old with the caption "Zahara with her Spelman sisters!"

"Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl. #spelman #spelmancollege #spelmansisters #HBCU," Jolie wrote.

