PERRY, Ga. — Coronavirus has cut a milestone year short for an entire class of high school seniors, but that doesn't mean students aren't finding new ways to make memories.

For Perry High School senior Colton Roberts, that included putting on his hazmat suit and heading to downtown Perry for his graduation photo shoot.

"People were just randomly driving by, and they'd take a second pass around and a third pass around to make sure they weren't seeing things," said Roberts.

Roberts used the suit years ago for a Halloween costume, but it fits into today's times perfectly.

"It was fun trying to figure out how to pose and how to do all these things," said mother Emmy Roberts. "We found the sign in front of the courthouse that said something about social distancing. That was the perfect picture."

Colton got girlfriend Alexis Cone involved with her own hazmat suit for quarantine-themed prom photos.

Although Roberts is missing out on several significant end-of-year events, he's determined to make the most of the situation.

"It's sad. Our band trip got cancelled along with the end of our indoor percussion season," said Roberts. "I'm just trying to enjoy what I can while I'm still here."

And even though he won't get a traditional ending to his senior year, Roberts knows he's raised the bar for his classmates as far as graduation photos go.

