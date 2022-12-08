School of the week: Porter Elementary's new Spanish program helps students with language and leadership

We are celebrating a school right here in Bibb county this week. This is Porter Elementary's second year with Spanish in their special class rotations.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — There are many reasons to be excited about a new school year, and one of them is the "School of the Week" segment, where we highlight schools that make sure their students excel both in and out of school.

This week, we celebrate Porter Elementary in its second year with Spanish in its special class rotations.

Along with Burdell-Hunt Elementary School, they are the only elementary school in the county with a Spanish program.

The teachers and principal at Porter Elementary are cheering not only because they are the School of the Week but because of the program's success.

"Ever since I came here, we've had a heavy influx of Spanish-speaking families," Principal Chris Kirby said.

About a third of their students speak Spanish.

"At Porter, at least 35% of the students are Hispanic; we have a very diverse classroom," Spanish teacher Mayvet Ranson said.

The school's leadership team saw an opportunity to help the English-speaking kids that attend the school learn a new language while also helping the Spanish-speaking children develop leadership skills.

"We worked together to work through a plan. Thought about a way we could use the funds that we have and thought it would be a tremendous way to improve the experience for our Spanish-speaking students but also the language of all of the students," Ranson said.

The Spanish program runs like a special course, similar to chorus, P.E. or dance classes.

Ranson started teaching at Porter when the program launched. She says it's making the difference they'd hoped it would.

"All of the students appreciate the importance of having Spanish here at Porter," Ranson said.

The school used some of the money from the American Rescue Plan to help pay for the Spanish program.