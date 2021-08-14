Students arrive at Clark Atlanta University to learn dorms are not ready

Parents said the timeline they were given for the Heritage Commons dorm to be ready was anywhere from a week to five months.

ATLANTA — A group of incoming freshman at Clark Atlanta University are getting a bumpy start to their college careers.

They showed up to campus ready to move in only to learn their dorm rooms are still under construction.

Families traveled from all over the country for move-in week and, on arrival, renovations weren't done at one of the school's main dorms.

The students were moved to temporary housing Friday morning and were finally moved in later in the evening.

The parents 11Alive spoke to were frustrated by the lack of communication.

Tewana Nelson is a parent from North Carolina. She said she would have preferred if the school let students and families know about the construction beforehand.

"But don't have me driving all the way up here because it's a money issue. It's all about the money. You want the money, but you don't have the proper lodging for these children," Nelson said.

Parent Jerry Fulton said he agrees.

"The only thing they had to do is just tell the truth. We know because I work in the business myself that, all the time, deadlines can be altered because of material, labor and whatever," Fulton said. "But to keep running us around the bush and not saying anything."

The parents say the timeline they were given for the Heritage Commons dorm to be ready was anywhere from a week to five months.

They are now asking the school for an apology and a refund.

Clark Atlanta University said they "sincerely apologize that renovations to one of our main dorms, Heritage Commons have run behind schedule."

The university sent 11Alive this statement regarding freshman move-in:

"We are working diligently to resolve this use and are offering temporary housing and transportation solutions until the renovations until the renovations are complete.