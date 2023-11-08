Study says Central Georgia public colleges create 7,500 jobs

The state report says Georgia College, Middle Georgia State and Fort Valley State have a $750 million impact on the local economy.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Georgia's public colleges mean big business for Central Georgia -- a $750 million dollar business.

That's according to an economic study released this week by the University System of Georgia. They analyzed the economic impact that the colleges brought to Central Georgia from July 2021 to June 2022, or fiscal year 2022.

They're looking at how spending at the state's public colleges benefits the surrounding communities.

According to the state system:

Georgia College in Milledgeville pumps just over $300 million, directly and indirectly, into the local economy.

Middle Georgia State University brings $288 million to Macon, Cochran and neighboring counties.

Fort Valley State provides $164 million dollars to Peach County's economy.

Among them, the report says, the three colleges create more than 7,500 jobs both on and off campus.

For example, the study says Georgia College created 970 jobs on-campus and another 2,050 off-campus.

It says the school’s economic footprint grew by $18 million in 2022, up 6.4 percent.

In a news release, the school’s president, Cathy Cox, wrote that the impact of Georgia College could not be understated.

"As the largest employer in the county, our nearly $65 million payroll of course contributes to the local economy," Cox said. "But the spending power of the university, combined with the dollars our students, faculty and staff spend in local shops and restaurants also generates jobs, higher incomes and greater production of goods and services in central Georgia.”

The state report says the state’s 26 public colleges and universities contributed more than $20 billion to the state economy. That’s up 4% last year.