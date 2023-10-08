New Academic Center of Excellence facility set to open at Georgia Military College

GMC says the ACE building will serve as a hub for academic affairs and administrations, education services, a student success center and more.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Georgia Military College has a new academic learning center where students strive toward success and where collaboration is key.

"We call it the 'ACE', the Academic Center of Excellence," GMC's Chief Infrastructure and Sustainability Officer Gen. Scott Donahue said. "What we offer here is simply character-based education."

The academic center of excellence is GMU's newest addition.

The 9,800-square-foot facility is said to include collaborative workspaces, technology rooms and group study rooms.

"We are always focused on student success here at the college," Donahue said. "At every level, in every modality. The most important thing, everything we do here is focused on leadership. Growing tomorrow's authentic servant leaders."

GMC's quarterback Colin Hogan says the ACE building is important to him as a student.

"I mean, they took me in and took care of me and I couldn't be more thankful for that and grateful for that," Hogan said. "I'm just really happy that I'm here while they're doing it because a lot of the times you leave and then the school you're at gets something nice, so I'm glad we get to use this and learn in here and everything"

When it comes to GMC and to the Milledgeville community, the new ACE building is here to showcase how connected the campus is becoming.

"If you're part of Georgia Military College, you're focused on leadership," Donahue said. "You're focused on growing authentic servant leaders because we believe that's what our city, that's what our state that's what our nation [and] that's what our world needs."

"It's a big pillar in this community," Hogan said. "The whole town circles around this school, and I love being a part of that. I love being a part of something bigger than me."

GMC will be hosting a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday at 9 a.m.

