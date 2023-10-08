E-sports becoming a smash hit in Central Georgia. Here's how to play

Reboot Retrocade Gaming is a competitive gaming group that meets in downtown Macon on Thursdays.

MACON, Ga. — E-sports are a super smash hit across the world, and Central Georgia is no different. Cities like Macon, Warner Robins, Gray and more are all a part of a Central Georgia competitive gaming circuit.

A group, Reboot Retrocade Gaming, was created five years ago.

Every Thursday gamers meet up at Reboot Retrocade and Bar in downtown Macon to play fighting games. They'll go thumb-to-thumb in games like Mortal Combat, Super Smash Bros. and more.

"No matter how good you are, if you're a novice, pro player, you don't know nothing about fighting games, you love fighting games [to] death, and you're invested into it, you know, just come as you are. Come and play," head tournament organizer Kirkland Dent Jr. said.

Dent says an e-sports tournament works very similar to March Madness except it is a double elimination bracket. He says each player gets two tries to stay in the game. The Central Georgia circuit has its finals during the Cherry Blossom Festival.

The group will have its fifth-anniversary tournament on Saturday with pot bonuses, raffles and giveaways.

Dent says some returning champs will also be in the tournament to defend their titles. Many of the players come from across Georgia and the southeast to compete.

"We're expecting a lot," Dent said. "I underestimate how much support and how many people we are going to get because it has grown over the years that we have got local businesses from all over the town to provide so many things from money to special prizes, raffles, discounts, and everything."

He says it makes gamers feel like they are truly a part of their community when they see so many people supporting them and their craft.

Reboot has become a place where masters can work on their skills and newcomers can learn.

Player Latson Harris has been a competitive gamer for years and is signed to Double Helix E-sports. He got into competitive gaming as a teenager and started coming regularly to Reboot to play.

He says it's an amazing feeling to be on an e-sports team, and it takes just as much effort and care as any other sport.

"There's a lot of work that goes into it," Harris said. "I know a lot of people think that fighting games are just smashing buttons but there's a lot of math, there's a lot of probability, there's a lot of discipline and dedication that goes into understanding your craft and I think it shows through good tournament performance and how you feel about the community."

He says the circuit in Central Georgia welcomes newcomers to the sport.

"I've played tournaments in plenty of different areas and this has been the most welcoming community I have been a part of," he said. "It doesn't matter your skill level, it doesn't matter who you are, where you're from, it's just we all share the common goal of we all like fighting games and we all want each other to get better."

Dent says Reboot Retrocade Gaming has changed people's lives.

"Many people have found friendships, many people found a family, many people found a way to deal with life's ups and downs...the fact that even in the spirit of competition there's always that fellowship and love that I love most about this community," he said.

Reboot Retrocade Gaming will hold its fifth-anniversary tournament on Saturday at 2 p.m. in downtown Macon at Reboot Retrocade and Bar.

If you want to come play with them, the group meets on Thursdays at 5:30 p.m.

Harris is also a gaming content creator. If you want to watch him play, he can be found on Kick, Twitch at @D3King_, and on Tik Tok at @itsd3king.