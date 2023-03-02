History in the making? All eyes on Beyoncé for 2023 Grammys. Here's why.

She's up for nine Grammy Awards and only needs four to beat the record for most overall Grammy wins.

Houston's own Beyoncé has the chance to make Grammy history this year.

"Because they give out a lot of awards at what they call the premiere ceremony before the show, it's very possible she could break the record before the show even starts," said Jem Aswad, Variety's deputy music editor.

British conductor Georg Solti holds the record with 31 Grammy wins. Quincy Jones and Beyonce are tied for second with 28.

With her nine nominations, Beyonce is now tied with her husband, Jay-Z, as the most-nominated artist in Grammy history. They both have a total of 88 nominations to date.

The GRAMMYs are at 7 p.m. Sunday and you can catch them on KHOU 11.

Beyonce 'Renaissance' Tour

Before sunrise Wednesday, Queen Bey had the hive buzzing after she subtly announced on social media that she will be going on tour.

Her "Renaissance" world tour will make two stops in Texas, including Houston, of course. Thursday, fans who registered to receive ticket information got surprise alerts that a second show had been added to her Houston stop.

The 2022 album “Renaissance” is a celebration of dance music and is nominated for album of the year.