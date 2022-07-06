'Chrisley Knows Best' stars found guilty of fraud by federal jury

The duo has been standing trial in Atlanta on charges including bank fraud and tax evasion.

ATLANTA — Todd and Julie Chrisley of the reality television series "Chrisley Knows Best" have been found guilty of fraud by a federal jury Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The duo has been standing trial in Atlanta on charges including bank fraud and tax evasion. The Chrisleys were initially indicted in August 2019, and a new indictment was filed in February 2022.

Prosecutors accused the couple of submitting fake documents to banks when applying for loans. Additionally, Julie Chrisley had submitted a false credit report and fake bank statements when attempting to rent a house in California. The couple then refused to pay rent for several months after they began using the home, according to the indictment.

The Chrisleys also previously used a film production company to hide income from the IRS and keep it from collecting unpaid taxes by Todd Chrisley, prosecutors said. The family had moved to Tennessee by the time the indictment was filed, but the criminal charges stem from when they lived in Atlanta’s northern suburbs, prosecutors said previously.

Peter Tarantino, an accountant, hired by the Chrisleys, had also been standing trial with the Chrisleys. He was also found guilty of fraud.

E! recently announced that it's moving forward with a new dating series called "Love Limo," hosted by Todd Chrisley. Additionally, reality shows "Chrisley Knows Best" and its spinoff "Growing up Chrisley," featuring Chriskley kids Chase and Savannah in Los Angeles, have been renewed on USA Network and E!.

