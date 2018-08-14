LOS ANGELES -- Georgia has been dethroned in an annual study released last week by FilmL.A. which claimed that a majority of major movies produced in 2017 were filmed in Canada.

In fact, 20 of the top 100 films were produced in Canada in 2017. Georgia and the UK tied for second place, with 15 motion pictures produced in each location.

Total production spending for 2017's top 100 motion pictures at the North American box office exceeded $7.55 billion. Budgets on those films ranged from $4.5 million to more than $300 million, according to the survey. These budgets supported tens of thousands of direct jobs and an even greater number of indirect jobs in related industries around the world.

Based on the 5-year overall trend cited by the study, there are an increasing number of motion pictures being produced in Georgia with no signs of that trend slowing.

The study says that in 2017, production work took place in more than a dozen states in the U.S. and nations across the globe.

In 2016, Georgia took the top spot in the FilmL.A. study, when 17 motion pictures were produced here, followed by the UK and Canada.

