LUMBER CITY, Ga. — Telfair County Sheriff Chris Stevenson is asking for the community's help after a family lost all of its belonging in a house fire.

The sheriff said in a Facebook post the Jimmy Adams family in Lumber City lost their home on Tuesday night. Everyone was able to get out of the home safely, and there were no injuries. Jimmy Adams is the former police chief of Lumber City and a former deputy sheriff.

The family currently needs food, toiletries, and clothing. For anyone who would like to help with clothes, the sizes for the family are below.

Girl - size 3 junior pants and small lady junior shirt

Girl - size 8 pants and shirt

Boy - size 5-6 boy pant and shirt

Man - 36X30 pant, large shirt

Anyone who would like to donate item can contact Jimmy directly at 912-551-3077.