2020 North Georgia State Fair canceled, pushed to 2021

It would be the first time the fair has been canceled since World War II, according to event organizers.

MARIETTA, Ga. — The annual North Georgia State Fair will not be held as it typically is this year, organizers say, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement was made on Facebook Tuesday, which was called "an extremely tough day for our fair family."

"Every effort has been made to find a viable solution for bringing the fair to fruition this year," fair organizers with Superior Plumbing, the sponsor for the event, wrote in a statement.

However, organizers were ultimately forced to cancel the fair due to a number of reasons, among them, the state's ongoing public health emergency and the continued use of the park - where the fair usually sits - as a COVID-19 testing site.

"We wanted to delay the decision as long as possible to offer every opportunity to devise an effective plan. But after meeting with county officials and hearing their plans for the continued use of the park, we realized there were no options available left for us," explained Cobb County Fair Association President Frank Wigington.

But, there is still a chance for fair fans to still get a "taste" of the 2020 event. Organizers said that they are working on bringing fair-goers their favorite foods with the "Taste of the Fair" - a drive-thru food experience. Details are still in the early stages, but organizers said the fair alternative would take place over two weekends (Sept. 26-28 and Oct. 2-4) in the main parking lot of Jim Miller Park.

"As the largest event in Cobb County, we recognize the tremendous positive impact the fair has on our community and appreciate the ongoing support," event organizers said.

A rescheduled date for the fair is Sept. 23-Oct.3, 2021.

