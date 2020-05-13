MACON, Ga. — Outbreaks at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities could make up more than a quarter of all the North Central Health District (NCHD)'s COVID-19 virus cases.

A state report says more than 100 people at PruittHealth-Macon alone have been infected.

It's the largest assisted-living facility outbreak in the NCHD, but it's not the only one.

"This is, unfortunately, the worst environment for this particular virus with our most-vulnerable patients," said Dr. Phillip Coule, the Chief Medical Officer at Augusta University Health System.

He says many cases across the state can be traced back to assisted-living facilities and other long-term care facilities.

"It is a significant portion of the number of cases in Georgia," he said.

A report from the NCHD says that's the case here, too.

The NCHD covers 13 counties, including Bibb, Houston, Monroe and Peach.

According to that report, as of Monday, outbreaks at roughly 15 facilities here led to more than 440 confirmed cases among staff and residents.

All 13 counties have a total of about 1,400 cases, which would suggest the assisted-living cases make up about a quarter to a third of the total cases in the region.

However, it's difficult to pin down the percentage because the state counts cases based on residence, which means some of the assisted-living cases could be counted elsewhere if the patient is from another county.

Still, it's clear they make up a big chunk of Central Georgia's cases.

"This virus is very tricky," said Dr. Coule. "It only takes one employee who is having minimal or no symptoms to have acquired this on the outside to come in and potentially expose all of the staff."

Coule says using protective gear, frequently washing hands, and isolating residents who test positive can help control outbreaks.

National guard units are also chipping in by deep cleaning some facilities across the state (including Pruitt Health-Macon).

But Coule warns, while many steps can help, so far, there's still no guaranteed way to stop the virus.

"Despite the best efforts of a nursing home and trying to use best practices, it's still a very difficult situation to control," he said.

Marcus Oates, the administrator at Bostick Nursing Center, says staff are watching residents "for signs and symptoms of any respiratory issues."

66 people there have tested positive, according to the NCHD, though Oates says things are improving.

"Since it started, we've had 60 that have tested positive," he said. "Right now, we only have 13 that are quarantined, 28 have recovered, and some of them are still in the hospital."

He says the facility is still closed to visitors.

"We're still locked down," he said.

In a written statement, PruittHealth's communications department said they've been carefully monitoring patients for symptoms and are isolating symptomatic residents. They also say they are cleaning the facility more frequently and using PPE.

The statement reads in full:

"The health and safety of our patients and staff are top priorities at PruittHealth. Like many skilled nursing centers, PruittHealth – Macon has been carefully monitoring patients for symptoms of COVID-19.

The Alert Code for this center remains Red, meaning visitors and nonessential personnel are prohibited from entering the location. As such, PruittHealth - Macon has been strictly following enhanced infection control protocols, including increasing cleaning frequency, postponing communal activities, ceasing visitation, as well as screening staff and patients daily.

Those who test presumptive positive for COVID-19 are isolated and are treated by designated staff in an effort to contain the virus. We actively monitor staffing levels, appropriate supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) and have had an air scrubber system installed. We also have isolation units to work to contain the virus.

We ask for your prayers during this difficult time. Any employee, patient, or family member with questions is encouraged to contact our Emergency Operations Center at 855-742-5983."

Angelyn McDonald, press secretary for the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, also sent several statements on the situation at Central State Hospital.

According to the NCHD, 85 people have tested positive there.

McDonald wrote that as of April 30th, testing had been offered to all staff and patients.

A statement on April 19th said, in part, the following:

"While the impact of COVID-19 can rapidly change our response, our commitment to the health and safety of our patients and staff remains steadfast and our highest priority. Beyond expanded testing, we have taken and will continue to take additional steps, including:

• Increasing supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) and training staff to optimize its use. We recently received a large supply of masks from the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA) which augmented our supply. We will continue to pursue every available means to replenish our supply of masks and other PPE.

• Implementing a daily cleaning regimen within the hospital and twice daily decontamination in specific areas of concern, as recommended and trained by the National Guard.

• Screening staff upon entry into the hospital buildings, including a temperature check. As of last week, we enhanced the protocol to include mid-shift temperature checks and symptoms screening. Any staff member registering a temperature above 100ºF, or who has a cough or shortness of breath, is immediately sent home with instructions and cannot return until cleared by infection control. In addition, staff who experience these symptoms at any time during their shift have been instructed to report to their manager and go home. We follow a formal return-to-work process that includes approval from infection control and human resources.

• Communicating regularly with staff to provide important updates.

• Suspending all non-emergency admissions and all visitation.

• Restricting all non-essential unit movements throughout the hospital.

• Creating a designated quarantine and isolation unit(s) for patients testing positive or under monitoring for possible infection.

• Using standard infection control precautions, including hand hygiene and the appropriate use of PPE, as well as self-monitoring for symptoms.

Despite the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, Central State Hospital staff continue to demonstrate ongoing commitment and dedication to our patients. Our commitment is to do everything possible to keep them healthy and safe."

McDonald also said via text message, Central State Hospital is not a "long-term care. It's a forensic hospital."

"Individuals in forensic hospitals have been referred by the courts for inpatient psychiatric assessment and treatment because they have been found either incompetent to stand trial (IST) or not guilty by reason of inanity (NGRI) due to a mental illness," she said.

When asked how long patients typically reside there, she said "length of stay could range from a few months to years. It's all up to the court."

