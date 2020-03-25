FORT VALLEY, Ga. — As COVID-19 continues to spread, authorities are discouraging gatherings of 10 or more. Some brides have made the decision to cancel or postpone their big day.

Hannah Graves and Jamie Posley have known each other since middle school. A couple of years ago, Posley reached out to Graves on social media to reconnect.

After multiple trips and a deployment to South Korea, Posley proposed on Tybee Island in September. The two have been planning their wedding ever since.

"Seven months of planning for this special moment, this special day, to be standing in front of each other saying 'I do' to each other for the rest of our life," said Graves.

But as COVID-19 pandemic continues, the couple made the tough decision to postpone their wedding.

"It's upsetting," said Graves. "I definitely have cried, but I definitely think that it was probably the best decision."

Lisa Hudson owns Hudson Valley Farm in Fort Valley, where the couple was supposed to get married last Saturday.

Lisa Hudson

She said the last couple of weeks have been filled with brides calling to reschedule.

"I'm heartbroken for all of them. It's just… it's awful. They've planned for this. Some of the weddings have been on the books for a year," said Hudson.

She said it's not just the venues that have taken a hit. It's also the photographers, caterers and florists.

"A lot of these people--this is their livelihood," Hudson said.

Hudson said at this point, they haven't refunded any of the couples yet, because they have all decided to tentatively reschedule, but she said she just wants everyone to be safe, and she will do everything she can to make their wedding everything they dreamed it would be, even if it's a little later than they planned.

"Our brides have been so, so nice and understanding, and they want their people, and us, to remain safe," Hudson said.

