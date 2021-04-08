Central Georgia nursing home workers not required to get COVID-19 vaccine

The CDC says most nursing home workers nationwide are vaccinated, but not in Georgia.

MARSHALLVILLE, Ga. — The COVID-19 case count is rising again, and that is turning attention back to health-care workers, including those in nursing homes.

The CDC says most nursing home workers nationwide are vaccinated, but not in Georgia.

The Oaks nursing home, as of right now, will not require vaccines for long-term healthcare workers at their facility.

"I knew if I never had these shots, I would not get to see my mother and hug her again," said Terri Starling.

Terri Starling's mother lives at the Oaks in Marshallville, and says for her, getting the vaccine was a no-brainer.

A year ago, her mom was in assisted living and had COPD problems.

"When we got her, finally in March, out of there to the doctor, she could hardly breathe. She could not stop coughing. I didn't think she was going to make it -- she was that sick," said Starling.

Now, Starling hopes that everyone gets vaccinated, including health-care workers.

But Kathy Baugh, the Director of Nursing at The Oaks, said the industry is facing a staffing crisis.

"We have to accept the fact that some staff members, they choose not to, whether it is their religion or they are scared of it. They saw us all survive getting the vaccine, but to some people, that was just not enough to get vaccinated."

More than three-quarters of their staff is now vaccinated, nearly double the state average, but they're not requiring staffers to get their shots.

Starling says being able to hug her mother and visit her in person has made a world of a difference.

"I couldn't be in a better place. She loves it here. She is happy -- she can now physically walk herself to the dining room. I never dreamed that she would be able to do that when we first got her here," said Starling.