MACON, Ga. — As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen across the state, so has the number of people hospitalized with the virus here in Central Georgia.

Just Thursday, Fairview Park hospital in Dublin reported its first COVID-19 related death. Coliseum Health System has reported 7 so far.

But even with the grim news, there are also signs of hope.

As the case count across Central Georgia began to grow, Coliseum Health System saw a spike in the number of people they had to hospitalize with the virus.

From March 26th to April 3rd, Coliseum Health System's number of COVID-19 positive inpatients quadrupled, from 5 to 20, according to hospital spokesperson Jennifer Jones.

But healthcare workers kept fighting and since then, at least for now, the numbers seem to have leveled off. They've held steady around around 20 for the last week.

"I could not be prouder," said Coliseum Health System CEO Stephen Daugherty.

If more do arrive, he says they're ready.

They've got 50 total critical care beds and about 40 more "med-surg" beds they could bring online if needed.

"Total in the hospital, we're only at about 50% capacity -- certainly, you know, we've got plenty of staff, we've got plenty of supplies and plenty of beds," said Daugherty.

Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin has space too, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. George Harrison.

The hospital spokesperson there says they now have only 3 people hospitalized with confirmed cases of the virus.

The cases can still be challenging though.

"We've had patients that come in that were really, really sick," he said.

One has now died, but others have made big recoveries.

"We've seen several patients that come in and they were turned around within a few days," said Dr. Harrison.

Support has poured in for the caregivers making recoveries like that possible, from donations of badly needed supplies to handmade signs and hot meals.

Harbor Freight Dublin gave face shields and gloves to Fairview Park Hospital.

Salsa's Mexican Restaurant donated a meal for the staff there.

"We just wanted to say thank you for what you're doing and we are with you," said owner Raymilia Garcia.

NewTown Macon, GEICO, Sheridan Construction and others have helped out at Coliseum, according to the health system CEO.

"That's the type of community support that I haven't seen in my 20-plus year medical career, so that is very heartwarming," said Dr. Harrison. "It does give us all encouragement."

RELATED: Coronavirus in Georgia | 10,885 confirmed cases statewide

RELATED: VERIFY: Conspiracy that COVID-19 deaths are being inflated doesn't add up

RELATED: This is a breakdown of Georgia's coronavirus-related deaths

RELATED: 16.8M Americans thrown out of work as economic toll of virus rises

RELATED: Navicent still not publicly releasing number of COVID-19 patients

RELATED: Recovered from coronavirus: Tracking a difficult number

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.