ATLANTA — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and state officials will give an update on recent developments regarding COVID-19 in Georgia at 4:45 p.m.

The governor will be joined by members of the coronavirus task force:

Dr. Cherie Drenzek, State Epidemiologist

Adjutant General Tom Carden, Georgia National Guard

Director Homer Bryson, Georgia Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King.

A Fulton County Schools employee has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, the school system said in a release.

"Today, FCS was informed that we have an employee with a confirmed case of Coronavirus," Fulton County Schools said in the release. "Based on this concern, we’ve decided to enact immediate dismissal at the impacted schools."

The sick teacher worked at two schools, Bear Creek Middle School in Fairburn and Woodland Middle School in East Point. Creekside High School was also released early because of it's close proximity to Bear Creek Middle School and because many families have students in both schools, the district said.

All the extracurricular activities at all schools are also cancelled for Tuesday.

All Fulton County Schools and offices will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday March 10. More closures are imminent, according to a voicemail message the district sent to parents Monday afternoon.

