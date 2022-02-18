Georgia's COVID case curve as of Feb. 18, 2022

Average daily case counts fell by nearly 20,000 in the last month.

MACON, Ga. — Right before the state's two-week preliminary data window, Georgia averaged almost 3,900 new cases a day -- down from more than 23,000 at the peak a month before. Cases are dropping more than twice as fast after this last surge compared to after the peak in August.

There is still room for improvement, though. Before cases started climbing, Georgia averaged 845 new cases a day.

Within a month, Bibb County dropped from 360 new cases a day at the peak in early January down to 54 before the preliminary window. Before cases started climbing, Bibb averaged just five new cases a day.

Houston County's case count is a little higher than Bibb's, but numbers are still improving. At the peak in early January, Houston averaged 390 new cases a day. That fell to 69 right before the preliminary window. Houston also averaged just five cases a day in November before the surge.

Meanwhile, fewer Georgians are dying from the virus. Right before the preliminary window, an average of 50 Georgians died a day. At the peak about two weeks before, the average daily death toll was 72.

After many ups and downs, Georgia hospitals are starting to get some relief. The state averages 160 new COVID-19 patients a day. That is about half of what Georgia saw in mid-January.