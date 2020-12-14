First COVID-19 vaccine shipments arriving

It is not clear if vaccines arrived in Atlanta on Monday -- or if Atlanta is being used as one of the distribution points.

ATLANTA — The first of many freezer-packed COVID-19 vaccine vials arrived at 80 different locations Monday morning, according to a spokeswoman with FedEx. When asked about specific deliveries made to Atlanta, an initial response that one was made on Monday morning was since backtracked by FedEx.

In follow-up emails with the spokeswoman, she could only say "the first delivery was made to a hospital along the east coast." She clarified that the vague description was due to security purposes.

The rollout of the Pfizer vaccine, the first to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration, began Sunday at their Michigan facility. Trucks were seen leaving with the vaccines and heading to the airport.

Tracked with GPS-enabled sensors, the initial shipments were expected to contain about 3 million doses, with many more to come. Federal officials say the first shipments of Pfizer’s vaccine will be staggered, arriving in 145 distribution centers Monday, with another 425 sites getting shipments Tuesday, and the remaining 66 on Wednesday.

Video was provided by FedEx of the shipments arriving in Memphis, Tennessee yesterday.

Richard Smith, regional president of the Americas and EVP of global support for FedEx Express, told NBC's today that distribution is going very smooth and said that half of the deliveries have already been made, including one to a hospital in Massachusetts just before 6 a.m.

Watch the full @3rdHourTODAY exclusive interview with Richard Smith, regional president of the Americas and EVP of global support for FedEx Express, on the mass distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine to hospitals and medical centers across the United States. pic.twitter.com/mEpdLePS5r — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 14, 2020

FedEx and UPS are both handling the deliveries. 11Alive reached out to UPS to see if they have made any deliveries in Georgia, however, they also said they would not be sharing that information due to security purposes.

11Alive has reached out to the Governor's office and the Georgia Department of Public Health to get specifics on the state's distribution plans.

They said in a press conference last week that the initial shipment of vaccines would be only for the most vulnerable, including those in nursing homes and healthcare workers.

The Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey said the first shipment will likely include "several hundred thousand doses," but warned that that number could change. She said it could be more or less.

Gov. Brian Kemp stressed that vaccines for the general public could still be "months away" and that Georgians should continue to follow CDC guidelines, wear a mask and practice social distancing.

A survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that about half of Americans want to get the vaccine as soon as possible. Another quarter aren't sure, while the remaining quarter say they aren't interested. Some simply oppose vaccines in general. Others are concerned that the vaccines have been rushed and want to see how the rollout goes.

The Moderna vaccine will be reviewed by an expert panel Thursday and soon afterward could be allowed for public use. State officials said Georgia will also receive this vaccine.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.