Georgia Renaissance Festival is postponed by pandemic again - now to Spring 2021

ATLANTA — The Georgia Renaissance Festival, which had already been postponed to the fall has now been forced to move its dates once again, this time to spring 2021.

Traditionally, the RenFest runs weekends in April and May, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival had shifted its annual run to October and November 2020.

In an April release, festival organizers said the Renaissance Festival industry across the nation has been devastated by the effects of the pandemic. Many festivals have been forced to either shorten their seasons or shut down entirely.

In a business that relies on a handful of weekends each year in many locations for its income, festival organizers said it created a major blow for artisans who make much of their living on crafts and items they sell at the traveling fairs and exhibitions across North America.

Some of the artists and artisans have been able to supplement their income by selling some of their wares online through web sites like Etsy and Amazon.

Festival officials invited supporters to visit the artisans and artists who participate in the fair and sell their products online. Many of the artisans at the annual festival have websites listed at the Renaissance Festival's website.

Georgia Renaissance Festival officials said by postponing their festival to spring 2021, "we can offer our guests and participants a safe and healthy experience."

Festival officials say they plan to announce their spring 2021 dates soon.

For those who have already purchased tickets for the 2020 season, those tickets will be honored for any festival day in 2021, and - for those who purchased tickets prior to April 1, 2020 - they are giving away one free additional ticket for each one already purchased.

Folks who had purchased reservations for the Pirate Pub Crawl or Fairy Tea Party are asked to contact Renaissance Festival officials at tickets@garenfest.com regarding rescheduling the reservations.

Additional information can be found at the festival's website: https://www.garenfest.com/.

