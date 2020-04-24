WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — While some other businesses have already opened their doors, some Central Georgia restaurants are choosing to keep their doors closed. Wanya Reese found out what some restaurants in Warner Robins are doing.

We checked in with some restaurants, and most of their answers were the same -- they will not be opening their doors next Monday. The owner of PROPS Steak and Seafood says with all the rules set in place and safety concerns, it is just not worth it.

"For our restaurant and the way we are set up, it would have put 40 people in the restaurant at one time," Cathy Reece said.

With her restaurant being closed for more than a month, Reece was ready to reopen, but she says after reading Governor Brian Kemp's executive order, she decided it wasn't worth it.

"By the time you turn on gas, electricity, and pay for everybody to come in, that was going to be a tough situation," Reece said.

Thursday evening, Governor Kemp rolled out about 39 rules for restaurants reopening. They include employee temperature checks, changing seating to allow social distance, and limiting restaurants to no more than 10 people per 500 square feet.

We asked Reece if she would break even financial with all the current rules in place. "I honestly don't think so, I think we would go backwards, we would be paying the public to open," Reece said.

Other restaurants in Warner Robins posted on social media saying they will continue to provide to-go services. We called Longhorn Steakhouse and Olive Garden who say they will be open next Monday.

"I need to live what I believe right now, and that means staying home for a couple more weeks," Reece said.

At PROPS, they are looking at opening up between May 13 and May 15, but Reece says that date could change based on COVID-19.

