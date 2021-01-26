As healthcare workers, first responders, and people over the age of 65 continue trying to schedule their vaccinations, providers say they're doing their best.

MACON, Ga. — Dozens of Central Georgians say they've had problems calling to schedule their COVID-19 vaccine appointments. Healthcare worker Terri Wynn says it was seamless scheduling her first dose.

"Did the shot and that was perfect. Then they gave a little card and they said, 'OK, you need to call back a week prior to this to schedule your second one,' so I said, 'OK', so that was no problem at that time," she says.

Wynn says when she tried to schedule her second, she either couldn't get through or their appointments were full.

"So therefore, you felt kind of lost. What am I gonna do next? Am I going to get my second shot or is it going to be too late?" says Wynn.

Wynn says she ended up finding and scheduling her second vaccination an hour away in Dublin.

Michael Hokanson with the North Central Health District says unfortunately, that's the case for hundreds of other people.

"We still have an incredibly-high demand versus an incredibly low supply. While we are getting more vaccine this week, it is not going to be enough to meet every single person's wants," he says.

Providers like Navicent Health System say once appointments are all booked up, they cannot open any more time slots until they find out from the state how many vaccines they'll be receiving and when.

Executive Vice President Dr. Sandy Duke says this will be even more important as they prepare to open a second vaccination location to the public.

"It's sort of a question of build it and they'll come or get the vaccine and then open up the slots. So again, we're trying to have transparent communication with our colleagues in Atlanta to say if we know we've got the vaccine inbound, we'll go ahead and open up the slots," says Duke.