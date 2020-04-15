MACON, Ga. — Georgia has at least 14,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia, according to a noon report from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

One of those 14,000 cases is a Macon-Bibb County firefighter, according to county spokesperson Chris Floore.

Floore says the fire department was notified by a firefighter around two weeks ago that they had been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Floore said after the employee said they were exposed, the fire station was thoroughly cleaned. Luckily, Chief Marvin Riggins says they were already taking precautions against COVID-19.

"We really stress the sanitization, the social distancing, as best as we possibly can. That we clean down, wipe down after every call and in between calls."

The fire department is also making sure they have enough personal protective equipment. The problem is how long they will be able to run off of their stock of PPE.

"We burn through them. As we burn through them, that continual chain of supply is certainly becoming an issue," Riggins said.

Riggins says they're working with the Department of Public Health to get more personal protective equipment so they're prepared.

Though precautions are already being taken, county commissioner Joe Allen is calling for deputies, firefighters, correctional officers and other first responders to be tested. He said it's crucial after two Bibb County inmates have tested positive, and now, a firefighter.

"I was a firefighter for 33 years. I would want to be tested because I wouldn't want to bring it home to my family, or my friends, or other individuals," Allen said.

This echoes what Governor Brian Kemp said in a news conference on Monday, calling for more testing.

"We're expanding testing criteria to include symptomatic critical infrastructure workers and asymptomatic individuals who have had direct contact with positive COVID-19 patients, including their family members," Kemp said in a press conference on Monday.

Allen brought up the topic in Tuesday's commission meeting. Mayor Robert Reichert said he wasn't sure if the county had enough availability of testing kits, a problem we're seeing statewide.

Chief Marvin Riggins says tests are only needed for those that are symptomatic, not the whole department.

"I think that might be wasteful especially if there might be shortages of them," Riggins said.

For now, Riggins says the department is still telling employees if they're not feeling well, don't come to the fire station and risk exposing others.

Floore says the firefighter who did tests positive is still at home but is continuing to be paid. All employees that were exposed to the firefighter has tested positive.

RELATED: Macon-Bibb firefighter tests positive for COVID-19

RELATED: Coronavirus in Georgia | 14,578 confirmed cases statewide

RELATED: Mercer reschedules several commencement ceremonies to August

RELATED: PruittHealth reports 24 COVID-19 cases at one Macon home, but the state lists just one

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.