MACON, Ga. — A Macon-Bibb County firefighter has tested positive for COVID-19, according to county spokesperson Chris Floore.

On Tuesday morning, Fire Chief Marvin Riggins told WMAZ that a firefighter was exposed to the virus, but would not confirm if the individual had tested positive.

He cited HIPAA for not confirming whether the case was a confirmed positive, however, HIPAA only protects someone’s identity.

Floore says the fire department was notified by a firefighter around two weeks ago that they had been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

He added the the employee was sent home as a precaution and the fire station was thoroughly cleaned.

Last week, the firefighter tested positive. Floore says the individual will remain at home with pay.

