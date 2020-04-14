MACON, Ga. — A Macon-Bibb County firefighter has tested positive for COVID-19, according to county spokesperson Chris Floore.
On Tuesday morning, Fire Chief Marvin Riggins told WMAZ that a firefighter was exposed to the virus, but would not confirm if the individual had tested positive.
He cited HIPAA for not confirming whether the case was a confirmed positive, however, HIPAA only protects someone’s identity.
Floore says the fire department was notified by a firefighter around two weeks ago that they had been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
He added the the employee was sent home as a precaution and the fire station was thoroughly cleaned.
Last week, the firefighter tested positive. Floore says the individual will remain at home with pay.
