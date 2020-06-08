Macon-Bibb County Health Department to hand out nearly 10,000 free masks

Starting Monday, Aug 10. through Thursday, people can pick up a free mask between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at several locations.

MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb County Health Department is handing out nearly 10,000 free masks next week.

It's through a partnership with the Emergency Management Agency and Recreation Department in an effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in the community, a news release from Macon-Bibb County Public Affairs says.

Starting Monday, Aug 10. through Thursday, people can pick up a free mask between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at these locations:

Elaine H. Lucas Senior Center, 132 Willie Smokie Glover Drive

Theron Ussery Recreation Center, 815 North Macon Park Drive

Delores A. Brooks Recreation Center, 3326 Ocmulgee East Boulevard

Rosa Jackson Recreation Center, 1211 Maynard Street

Frank Johnson Recreation Center, 2227 Mercer University Drive

Freedom Park, 3301 Roff Avenue

L.H. Williams Recreation Center, 325 Pursley Street

Memorial Gym, 763 Long Street

Gilead/Bloomfield Recreation Center, 1931 Rocky Creek Road

South Bibb Recreation Center, 7035 Houston Road

The release says each person will be provided up to 10 masks.

“COVID-19 has impacted us all in different ways, but we can all work together to help slow its spread,” Recreation Department Director Robert Walker said. “Our facilities and our staff are at the center of our neighborhoods and community, and this mask distribution gives us a chance to support people, protect their health, and slow the virus’ spread.”

Each Macon-Bibb County employee will also receive two reusable cloth masks, according to the release.

Those masks started being distributed this week with the sheriff’s office, fire department, and public works department getting the first ones.